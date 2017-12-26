Hapoel Hadera goalkeeper, Austin Ejide, has said he will do his best to secure a spot in the Super Eagles team to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.The 33-year-old last featured for Nigeria in a friendly match against Scotland in 2014.Despite playing in Israel’s second tier, Ejide is keeping hope alive.“The World Cup? I’ll try my very best until the end of the season,” Ejide told TheCable.“But we’ll just have to wait and see. I’ll give my all, but it’s up to the Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr.”Ejide has been named in three FIFA World Cup squads; 2002 in Japan and South Korea, 2010 in South Africa and 2014 in Brazil.