A former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has been described as a beautiful bride for the presidency who is highly sought after.

The Anambra State Coordinator of Atiku Care Foundation and strong supporter of Atiku's Project 2019, Hon. Ndubuisi Obijiofor stated this in Awka, on Saturday, while inaugurating Local Government Area female coordinators of Atiku Care Foundation.





The ex-VP who recently decamped from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to rejoin the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where he is intending to realize his presidential ambition.





He said Atiku was more qualified to lead the nation and would correct the mistakes of the past administrations.





Obijiofor further described President Buhari's emergence to power as a political gang up which was as a result of an unholy alliance against Atiku.





"Today the conspirators are the worst hit. It is not in doubt that Atiku is highly sought after as a beautiful bride for the presidency. This time, it is divinely arranged and shall come to pass.





"Our Grand Patron is out to right the wrongs of the successive administrations in Nigeria. He is more qualified to lead the nation. Let us wait and see what happens next,' he added.





According to Obijiofor, Atiku has soft spot for the Igbos, having demonstrated his love and concern for the people of the Southeast Geopolitical Zone through his continued call for restructuring and an all-inclusive government.