A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has revealed his source of political inspirations.

The Vice President said he was inspired by the courage of conviction of late Shehu Musa Yar’Adua.





Atiku said this on Friday in a tribute marking the 20th memorial anniversary of the late Katsina soldier and politician who he also described as a “democracy martyr.”





He spoke on how late General Yar’Adua inspired him with his organisational and mobilisation skills.





The ex-Vice President described Shehu Yar’Adua “as a fearless politician who was not ready to compromise his principles at the expense of the cause he was fighting.”





He said that, “although Yar’Adua was a military man, his passion for democracy was amazing and his courage extraordinary.”





Atiku further stated that “Yar’Adua’s patriotism and commitment to Nigeria’s unity and peaceful coexistence was one of the remarkable virtues that attracted him to the Katsina General.





“Shehu Musa Yar’Adua was not a timid democrat who abandoned his beliefs because of fear or opportunistic reasons for political survival.





“During the 1994/95 National Constitutional Conference, General Yar’Adua was among the few voices that told General Sani Abacha not to stay longer than one year in office and prepare a transition programme within the shortest time frame.





“Yar’Adua’s position turned out to be inconsistent with General Abacha’s hidden agenda; and that from that moment, Yar’adua became a marked man.





“The mentorship of Yar’Adua is enduring to his political life, especially as it relates to the unity of Nigeria and the promotion and defence of its territorial integrity.”





Atiku added that the former Chief of Staff, Supreme Headquarters, “deserved a unique place in the pantheon of Nigeria’s democratic heroes.”