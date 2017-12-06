The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, John Odigie-Oyegun, has told members that everyone that matters in Nigerian politics is still in the APC.

Oyegun said this while assuring members of the party that the exit of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar will not affect it in anyway.





Atiku officially returned to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at the weekend after resigning his membership from the ruling APC a week before.





The APC chief spoke on Tuesday in Abuja when the Association of former Chairmen, Councillors and Ward Leaders paid him a visit in Abuja.





Oyegun also said that Atiku’s exit from the party would not lead to massive defection from APC.





He said, “Let nobody fear that the defection of the former Vice President is going to lead to any deluge.





“Don’t ever be afraid that there is going to be any massive defection. As a matter of fact, the contrary is the case, APC is growing in strength on a daily basis,“ he said.





He told members of the association not to be deceived by, “the screaming and opposition rhetoric“, adding that “everybody that mattered in the country, politically, was a member of APC.”





He added that there was no other party that was truly settled outside APC.





