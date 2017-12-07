Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar will not vote at the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, national convention which holds December 9 at the Eagles Square, Abuja.

Spokesperson for the party, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, speaking with journalists at a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, said the decision was in line with party’s constitution that deals with new entrants into the party





However, he would be allowed to deliver a speech at the convention.





Adeyeye said, “All you need to do is pick up the constitution of the party and see whether Atiku is qualified to vote or not.

“First of all, I can tell you that we are happy with Atiku coming back to the PDP. It is very exciting for all of us. It is a good omen to everybody in the PDP.





“He was one of the founding fathers, one of those who built this party and he is coming back home. His room was never occupied, so we have opened it for him.





“He will be part of this convention. He will even make a speech at the convention, but he may not be voting at the convention.”





Chapter 2 (Part 1) of the party’s constitution deals with admission of members into the party.





On procedure for rejoining, sections 8 and 9 explain, ” A person who desires to rejoin the party after leaving it shall –





(a) apply to his Ward Secretary for re-admission; and





(b) unless given waiver by the National Working Committee, be placed on probation for a period of not less than one year.









(9) Subject to the provision of Section 8(b), a member on probation shall have the right to attend all meetings of the party, but shall not be entitled to vote at such meetings, nor shall he be eligible to contest for elective office on the platform of the party. ”





Atiku on Sunday defected to the PDP.