Ahmed Makarfi, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National Caretaker Committee Chairman on Monday denied insinuations that the concession granted to former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar made him return to the party.

The former Kaduna State Governor made the clarification during the inauguration of the PDP Convention Planning Committee and sub- committees, in Abuja.





He said the Waziri of Adamawa never asked for any concession from the National Caretaker Committee before returning to the fold of the former ruling party.





According to Makarfi, “PDP did not extend any special concession to Atiku and the party will not extend any special concession to any other person. Atiku never asked; we conceded nothing to him and we never gave him anything.”





Allaying fears of party members on the possibility of imposing a presidential candidate on them in 2019, Makarfi said, “party members reserve the right to give mandate to anyone they wish to give their mandate to.”





Atiku had last Sunday returned to the former ruling party, where he was one of the founding fathers.