Former Secretary of the Stakeholders Forum, Alhaji Ahmed Shuaib, Gara-Gombe, has advised Rabiu Kwankwaso not to decamp from the All Progressives Congress (APC).





Gara-Gombe, who was the former Adviser of Kwankwaso disclosed this yesterday following the resignation of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar from APC and his subsequent return to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday.









He said the former governor might not be able to defeat Atiku in another presidential primary election.





According to him, the senator is an icon for the north and should not follow the footstep of the former VP.





Gara-Gombe also said the fact that Kwankwaso defeated Atiku in the APC primary election in 2015 would mean he would do same thing if he contests with him.





“Since Kwankwaso has age on his side, I’ll advise him to work with President Muhammadu Buhari till 2023 because by the time Buhari serves his second term, Kwankwaso would be the biggest political icon in the North and he can take off from there,” Gara-Gombe.









He said those asking Kwankwaso to leave the APC are not putting his interest at heart but their own.