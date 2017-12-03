 Atiku joins Nigerian youths in support of the #EndSARS campaign | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has joined the #EndSars campaign on social media.

He tweeted:


"The arbitrary harassment of young Nigerians by Police (who should be protecting them) has no place in a democratic society.

The #EndSARS protest shows Nigerian youth are upset and the matter needs urgent attention.

Everyday, we encourage our young people to become entrepreneurs. Buying a laptop to earn a living shouldn’t attract harassment.

I commend our young people for protesting these injustices peacefully online, and encourage the IG of @PoliceNG to take these complaints seriously.

I also urge the National Assembly to look into these complaints, and address the human rights issues. Reforms are urgently needed."






