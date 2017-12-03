Atiku





Atiku said that the Everyday, we encourage our young people to become entrepreneurs. Buying a laptop to earn a living shouldn’t attract harassment.He tweeted:"The arbitrary harassment of young Nigerians by Police (who should be protecting them) has no place in a democratic society.The #EndSARS protest shows Nigerian youth are upset and the matter needs urgent attention.Everyday, we encourage our young people to become entrepreneurs. Buying a laptop to earn a living shouldn’t attract harassment.I commend our young people for protesting these injustices peacefully online, and encourage the IG of @PoliceNG to take these complaints seriously.I also urge the National Assembly to look into these complaints, and address the human rights issues. Reforms are urgently needed."