Lauretta Onochie, special assistant on new media to President Muhammadu Buhari, says former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar cannot win in his local government if he contests the 2019 presidential election.

Abubakar, who returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday said he will defeat Buhari if he contests in 2019.





Onochie speaking on Channels TV said Atiku had lost touch with reality, while trying to bring President Buhari down to wallow with him in the mud.





She said “Atiku may have had that weight some years ago but over the years he’s been losing that weight and at the moment, I can tell you that even in his local government area in his native Adamawa, he can’t win any election.





“So, where is the weight? I think Alhaji Abubakar Atiku has lost touch with reality; I think he needs to check again.





“He is known to hobnob from one party to the other when he cannot have control in that party.





“President Buhari is not competing with him at the moment. What he’s trying to do is to pull President Buhari out of the good work he’s doing and to come to wallow in the mud with him.





“The president also knows that the ban on politics has not been lifted; so, he is not going to come out to wallow in the mud with him.”





When asked on APC’s failure to provide employment, Onochie said the money laundered in the previous administration was to be blamed.





“The Buhari-led government cannot be said to have failed as jobs are being created every day. It is doing all the best it can. I will not accept nor agree that this government has failed in the aspect of job creation”, she said.