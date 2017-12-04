Former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar, has given reasons why he should be voted for in 2019, ahead of younger candidates.

In a Twitter exchange on Monday with Paga CEO, Tayo Oviosu, Atiku stated that “leadership is like business” and it is up to the customer to make his/her choice.





Oviosu had asked “Tell me this @atiku. Please be candid if you want my vote. Don’t you think Nigeria needs fresh young leaders vs leaders who have been there before? You have been VP and served well. Can we not make room for new up and coming leaders?”





Atiku’s reply was: “Tayo, leadership is like business. I say my product is the best because I believe it is. You say your product is the best because you believe it is.





“We leave the customer to make the buying decision.”





Atiku announced his return to the PDP via his Facebook page on Sunday.









The former vice-president, who had resigned from the APC in November, said he joined the ruling party hoping it will be the “new force that will help improve life for our people”.