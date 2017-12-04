The Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, has said that he is not upset with the decision of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar to decamp from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Recall that on Sunday, Atiku announced his membership of the PDP via Facebook live.





Lalong and Atiku had been very close friends in the PDP before moving to the APC.





The governor, who is a close associate of Atiku, told newsmen on Sunday in Jos that he would not leave the APC.





“We reached out to Atiku while building the APC structure in Plateau and received some help from him, but my loyalty is with the APC.





“My loyalty is with President Muhammadu Buhari and my people have endorsed him for a second term.









“Whatever happens in another party does not concern me.





“We are only waiting for the APC National Convention to endorse Buhari for a second tenure,”‎ he said.





Lalong, however, stated that it was the constitutional right of every Nigerian to decide which political group to associate with.