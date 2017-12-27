Katsina State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Salisu Majigiri, has said former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar is a great factor in Nigerian politics whose presence or absence in any political party would be greatly felt.

Majigiri, who spoke at the Katsina State PDP secretariat on Tuesday, faulted Governor Aminu Masari’s comment that Atiku’s defection to the PDP would have no impact on the APC.





The PDP state chairman, said the governor was just being pretending, as Atiku’s exit from the APC is a great loss to the ruling party.





Majigiri said, “Former Vice-President Abubakar Atiku is a major factor in Nigerian politics. He is a big fish. There is no political party that he joins that will not feel his impact.





“Even President Buhari acknowledged this when he expressed condolences to the APC National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun, over the defection of former Vice-President to the PDP.





“Governor Masari is only being sentimental. The governor knows that the APC has lost a strong and influential party member. He (Masari) is just pretending. Atiku is a factor. The APC’s loss is our gain in the PDP.”