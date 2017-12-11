The Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, has said that politicians leaving the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC for other political parties are creating vacuum for youths.

Amaechi, a former Rivers Governor, urged Nigerians to pray for the 2019 election, adding that only prayers will determine who will emerge president.





The Minister spoke during a special thanksgiving at the Abundant Life Evangelical Mission (ALEM) in Port Harcourt, Sunday.





He further urged Nigerians to rededicate themselves and restore their commitment to God ahead of the 2019 general elections.





According to the Minister, “If we don’t pray, 2019 will be very far from us. If we don’t win 2019, it would be your fault, not anybody else. We go to God because he answers.





“We pray, then go home and work. Back then, even in my father’s house in the village there was a prayer team.





“The truth is that we believed God. Some who didn’t believe left us just as they are leaving now.





“We must all go back to God in faith and prayers. Those who want to leave APC can go. I have come to understand that God passes us through these challenges to prove himself.





“Now that they have left, for me, this is an opportunity for the youths. It is your turn. You must ensure that we get to power for you to fill the vacuum left.





“When you get your own appointment, also put somebody. Youth should be of help to people around them when they are in positions of power. Allow God to use you and leave the rest all up to him.”