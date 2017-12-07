President Muhammadu Buhari has recounted his election experience since he started his journey to Aso Rock and pleaded with Nigerians to have a little more patience.“It is not easy for us to surmount all the obstacles against us, but knowing that the road to a promised land appeared rough, but all I want from Nigerians is to be patient.”Speaking on Wednesday during his official visit to Kano State, Buhari said that as a military head of state he arrested and jailed many people for corruption and in the process he also ended up in jail.“When I was the military head of state, I arrested many people and jailed them for alleged corruption. In the end, I also ended in jail,”He recounted how he challenged election results for almost four years and his perseverance finally paid off when he won the 2015 Presidential election, having contested in the 2003, 2007 and 2011 elections.“As a politician, I really tasted the pains of seeking elective office,” he said.“Since I joined politics in 2003, I contested for president three times but I could not get it right until the fourth attempt in 2015. I was in court for 30 months, challenging the 2007 election and in 2011, I also spent 16 months in court.”