Premier League side, Arsenal, has reacted to the draw of Nigeria and Argentina in the same group; reminding the Albicelestes that they were beaten by the Super Eagles in an international friendly last month in Krasnodar, Southern Russia.The Gunners number seventeen Alex Iwobi netted his first brace in the colours of Nigeria in their 4-2 win over the two-time world champions on November 14, 2017.”Super Eagles take on Argentina in the FIFA World Cup on June 26, 2018. When they met in a friendly last month, #BIG17 scored twice,” tweeted Arsenal.Barring injury, it is one hundred percent confirmed that the Iwobi will become the second Arsenal player to represent the Super Eagles at biggest football festival in Russia, following in the footsteps of Nwankwo Kanu.Mohamed Elneny, Hector Bellerin, Santi Cazorla, Nacho Monreal, Olivier Giroud, Laurent Koscielny and Alexandre Lacazette, Granit Xhaka, Joel Campbell, Shkodran Mustafi, Mesut Ozil, Theo Walcott, Jack Wilshere, Danny Welbeck, David Ospina and Takuma Asano are the Arsenal players in contention to play at the 2018 World Cup.Croatia and Iceland are the two remaining teams in Group D of the 2018 World Cup.