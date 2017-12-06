 Argentine legend slams Nigeria | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Argentine legend slams Nigeria

11:39 AM 0
A+ A-
Former Argentina  midfielder  Juan Sebastien Veron has said he is not happy with the  Russia 2018  World Cup draw pitting  Nigeria against his country in Group D.


Veron,  who  helped  Argentina  beat the Super Eagles 1-0 in their group match at the Korea/Japan   2002 World Cup, labelled Nigerian an “unpredictable” team.

Nigeria defeated Argentina 4-2 in a  friendly game in Krasnodar, Russia, last month  but Veron said  the result would not affect the South American nation when both teams play at the World Cup.

“Nigeria is unpredictable. They always come to us in the group. African players are actually unstable and depend on what they have a day before and how they feel ahead of the game,” OwngoalNigeria.com quoted the former Manchester United midfielder as telling Dnevno.

“Croatia is not bad, it has players in strong clubs in Europe. They  should not be underestimated. We are stronger than them, but we should be careful.”


Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top