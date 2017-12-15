Former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has opined that the approval of $1 billion from excess crude account to fight Boko Haram insurgents in Northern part of the country is allegedly for 2019 election.

Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki after Thursday FEC meeting announced the approval of $1 billion from the Excess Crude Account by the federal government to be used in the prosecution of the war against the terrorist group, Boko Haram.





But reacting to the approval, Fani kayode said the APC government was planning to use the money to finance 2019 election and not to fight terrorism.





He added that part of the money will be shared between cabals and party leaders.





The PDP chieftain in his tweet wrote, “$1 billion is to be taken from the badly depleted Excess Crude Account to “fight Boko Haram”.





“This is a lie. The $1 billion will be used by Buhari and his APC to fight the 2019 presidential election and part of it will be shared between party leaders and the cabal.”