The President and founder of the Excellent Christian Ministry Int’l Inc, Apostle Dr. Ogochukwu T. Amaukwu has released his 2018 prophecies for Nigeria.
In the prophecies he divided into three: individual; National; and the world and shared on social media, he stated that the untouchable in the country shall be touched.
In the prophecies he numbered from 13 to 45 as national, the cleric predicted that President Muhammadu Buhari may return to sick bed.
He also said the threat to divide the country will continue and become more aggressive.
He wrote:
National
13. The untouchables shall be touched.
14. The govt will deliberately fight the church with terrible policies and actions
15. Secession threats will reduce abit but will pick up aggressively by the middle of the year.
16. Fresh economic reforms ongoing to stabilize the economy and naira
17. Dwidling economy. Things will pick up abit and drop
18. The president’s health still not okay, he needs more prayers
19. Many politicians will not finish their term, some will be replaced while some will end up in hospitals
20. Nigeria will begin a serious move in assembling vehicles
21. Service chiefs dismissed and replaced
22. The police force will be given serious attention as corrupt officers will be weeded out
23. The nigerian military will have huge success in their quest to combating terrorism
24. More arrests of members of opposition party this year
25. More pressure groups coming up
26. Earthquake coming to the north
27. Pray against genocide in nigeria
28. More bomb explosions and tribal conflicts
29. Probing in CBN
30. Probing in EFCC
31. Pray against devastating fire outbreaks and mysterious floods
32. Atiku will face serious challenges in his quest to becoming president and will be resisted
33. Fayose will face a new task that will lead to his promotion.
34. Serious probing in WAEC and JAMB
35. A powerful occult group will be halted-badoo
36. Many political office holders will be disgraced from office
37. Massive importation, exportation of harmful drugs will be discovered in lagos
38. Kidnappers dens, kidnappers, church shrines, kingpins, cultists and their sponsors will be heavily caught and exposed
39. Pray against ceaseless tanker explosions
40. More prayers needed for nollywood actors and actresses against death
41. Pray against death for yoruba nollywood actors/actresses
42. Ipob- In their bid to restrategize, there shall be disagreements among top leaders
43. The Nigeria code of arm-The eagle symbol removed and missing in the spirit. Lets pray against any threat to our unity. The strenght to carry on as a nation should be restored
44. Investors in real estates, agriculture, electronics and marketing shall have high sales this year
45. 9mobile will still face challenges and be sold, mtn and glo will also face challenges.
