The All Progressives Congress, APC, spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, has dismissed a statement credited to him on the current fuel scarcity.Reports circulating online alleged that Abdullahi attributed the ongoing fuel scarcity experiencing across the country to President Muhammadu Buhari.Aide to Governor Ayodele Fayose, Lere Olayinka, in a tweet had allegedly quoted Abdullahi as saying there is fuel scarcity, “because Buhari’s economy made Nigerians to buy too many cars this year.”Reacting to the statement, the APC spokesperson said even as a satire, “the statement sounds stupid”.Abdullahi said, “I have never made a single comment on fuel scarcity."That Lere Olayinka should show people where and when I said it and who I said it to.“He is a bloody liar whose conscience is his chief accomplice.”