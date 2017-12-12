The United Progressive Party (UPP) has cautioned the All Progressives Congress (APC) to stop engaging in name-calling, malicious propaganda and caustic remarks.





The party said if the ruling party fails to heed the counsel, “the concomitant counter-propaganda” of its actions “can only heat up the polity”.





The party advised the APC and the government of President Muhammadu Buhari “to engage the opposition more constructively in the interest of our dear country, Nigeria and her citizens”.





The UPP urged the APC as well as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to engage in robust political engagement that is capable of enhancing the nation’s democratic process.





Chekwas Okorie, national chairman of the UPP, said this in reaction to the just concluded PDP national convention in Abuja.





He urged the main opposition party to put in place a credible opposition ahead of 2019 general elections.





“We expect the new leadership of the PDP to join hands with other credible opposition parties to raise the quality of opposition in Nigeria and deepen our democracy,” he said.





“UPP will engage all registered political parties in robust encounter that will uplift our democratic process ahead of 2019 general elections. It is a new dawn in the country’s political process.”