All is set for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State to welcome former governor Adebayo Alao-Akala, former Senate Leader, Teslim Folarin, Engr Rauf Olaniyan and other top politicians from opposition parties to its fold on Saturday.

In a statement by the party’s Public Relations Officer (APC), Olawale Sadare, the party said the top politicians will be received officially at a rally to be held at the historic Mapo Hall, Ibadan on Saturday.





Other politicians to officially join the APC are former Deputy Governor, Alh. Taofeek Arapaja, of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), former Secretary to the State Government, Chief Ayodele Adigun of Accord party, and a member of House of Representatives, Hon. Segun Odebunmi, of the PDP.





Others are Hon. Ayoola Makanjuola and Alhaji Rasaq Gbadegesin. They will lead their supporters to join the APC at the planned rally.









The party described the defection as the mother of all defections in the politics of Oyo State.





The party disclosed that some of the bigwigs had joined its fold since last year while others are just joining.





The statement read in part: “With the caliber of active and experienced political players coming on board to reinvigorate our great Party ahead of the 2019 general election, it is pertinent to state here that the battle for the soul of the state to determine who takes over from the trail blazer, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi, would be fought and won only within the APC.





“With all intents and purposes, we crave for a viable opposition as a necessary impetus for good governance and democracy growth in the Pacesetter State but what the combination of PDP, LP and Accord Party had offered in the last couple of years fell below the standard thereby necessitating the need for the ruling APC to activate its check and balance mechanism for the good of the process.





“Apparently, the Sterling performance of Gov. Ajimobi in offering the last six years coupled with his exemplary leadership qualities must have appealed to the patriotic zeal in the new entrants who are coming in to strengthen the APC and thus put paid to irresponsible politics of opposition which some lazy bones and few unscrupulous elements still promote to actualize selfish goals.





“For the sake record, Ibadan will witness another epoch-making political event similar to the one we held for President Muhammad Buhari during the build-up to the 2015 general election. This time again, Sen. Ajimobi and Chief Akin Oke (our state chairman) will be on hand to play host to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Chief Bisi Akande, APC governors from other states among other dignitaries to welcome the defectors.





“What this indicates is that the unrelenting activities of Gov. Ajimobi in relation to his reformation, restoration and transformation agenda for the state would get another boost as many active stakeholders are getting more involved while the dream of a brighter future for our dear state is becoming more realizable by the day.”