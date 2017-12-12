PEOPLES Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman Prince Uche Secondus has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is running a broken government.He described a “broken government” as one characterised by lies, intimidation and propaganda.Secondus, however, said the PDP will not be distracted by lies and intimidation.The PDP National Chairman , who spoke yesterday during the handover ceremony at the party’s Abuja secretariat, said Nigerians can no longer be fooled by false propaganda because they now know the truth about the ruling party.“Nigerians can no longer be fooled by false propaganda. They will hear the truth and the truth will save the country, and not false propaganda.“We know that the APC and their government are broken. They are running a broken government. We need to rescue our nation from their hands and to rebuild our country once more,” Secondus said.Declaring that there was no victor, no vanquished in the convention that brought him in, the PDP Chairman said his first assignment was to reconcile the various aggrieved persons and groups within the party.The party chairman promised to put machinery in motion for the rebuilding of the party to regain lost grounds, stressing that the leadership under his watch would decentralise power to the state chapters.This, he said, would save the national leadership from unnecessary distraction and concentrate on the task of regaining power from the ruling APC in 2019.He described the convention conducted under Makarfi’s watch as the best in the history of political parties in the country, saying the ex-caretaker committee chairman remained a hero.Makarfi urged the new leadership to work harmoniously with all the organs of the party in order to succeed.He asked them to pursue a vigorous reconciliation agenda to ensure that all aggrieved persons and groups are accommodated, including those that left the PDP for other political parties.