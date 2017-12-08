The People Democratic Party (PDP) today in a statement said that APC led government are planning to use EFCC to scuttle their convention.Speaking via their official twitter handle the PDP believe that APC are trying to force Nigeria into a one party state, a situation which will be so disastrous to the Country and called on well meaning Nigerians to resist such uncanny attempt to destabilize “our hard earned democracy”“We have been reliably informed that the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), has concluded plans to embarrass our great party by using the anti graft agency, the @OfficialEFCC to arrest and detain key members of our party before the Convention on Saturday December 9, 2017.“This is totally unacceptable and another plan of the APC led administration to create a one Party state in the country.“The only reason the APC is afraid of a strong opposition in Nigeria is due to the non performance and abysmal failures of the party at all levels.“We therefore call on all well meaning Nigerians and lovers of democracy worldwide to resist such uncanny attempt to destabilize our hard earned democracy. Nigeria belongs to all us and we must not allow a few people destroy this great country.”