John Oyegun, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has stated that the party is “not happy” losing someone in the status of the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.





Oyegun, who made the claim also noted that the development was, however, not surprising to the ruling party.





Speaking with Vanguard, the leader of the ruling party insisted that the signs that the former Vice President would leave the party became glaring almost 18 months ago.





Reacting to if Abubakar’s exit was heating up the party, ‎he said, “All I can say is that I am totally amazed at the song and dance that the press is making of the departure of the former vice president, Atiku. We are not happy losing anybody, certainly not anybody of his status.





‘’But why are people surprised that he left?





“I can’t understand it. More than 12, 18 months ago, it was clear that he would leave. The only doubt was when and how?





“For Vice President Atiku, at his age, it is either now or never because if President Buhari serves another, that will be eight years. Convention will have it that the Presidency may go south.





‘’That’s another eight years. So, game over for Vice President Atiku. It is either now he make this last throw of the dice or he will permanently forget the Presidency. So, it is something we knew has been coming.





“The Bennis say a pebble you see coming towards you shouldn’t blind you. So, why are we surprised?”





The former Vice President had on Sunday returned to the PDP.





He made the announcement via a live broadcast on his official Facebook account.