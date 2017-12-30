APC National leader, Bola Tinubu's first daughter, Shade Tinubu-Ojo, has welcomed her first child, through surrogacy.

Shade who is currently the leader of market men and women in Nigeria, welcomed her son on Monday, December 25th. Shade and her hubby have been married for many years and had been waiting for a child.





After many attempts of having a baby via other reproductive means, Shade and her husband decided to go the route of surrogacy. She got another woman to carry an egg that had been fertiilized by her husband's sperm. The pregnancy reached full term this month and the baby was born on Christmas day.





According to PM news, Shade was seen at the commissioning of the Johnson, Jakande, Tinubu, JJT Park three weeks ago without any visible trace of pregnancy. In fact, she was the one who cut the tape for the commissioning of the project in the presence of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.





The naming ceremony of the baby has been fixed for Monday, January 1st 2018.



