The new leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been jittery over the success of its just concluded national convention.In a statement on Sunday by the new National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr, Kola Ologbondiyan, described criticism of the conduct of its Saturday’s elective convention by the APC as laughable.The APC, through its spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi, had derided convention, saying that the PDP had failed to learn its lessons.“It is indeed laughable that the APC which has roundly failed in not only managing the affairs of the country but also its own internal issues would recourse to panic mode just because the PDP has succeeded in uniting its fronts by conducting of a very credible elective national convention.“We were very much aware of the plots by the APC to scuttle the convention and failing, it has resorted to a failed attempt to discredit an elective convention that has been adjudged as creditable, novel and laudable by political stakeholders and lovers of democracy across the nation.“This unwarranted attack is only symptomatic of a party that has lost control and only clutching on straws for survival, having been outrightly rejected by Nigerians.“Is it not disgusting, reprehensible and embarrassing that the APC that has repeatedly failed to hold meetings, congresses and convention in the last three years, and has flagrantly continued to violate its own constitution, is questioning our party’s rights to perform her legitimate and constitutional obligation?“Perhaps APC leaders have never read Article 25 (A)(i) of their party’s Constitution which stipulates that “the National Convention of the party (APC) shall be held once in two years at a date, venue and time to be recommended by the National Working Committee (NWC) and approved by the National Executive Committee (NEC) subject to the giving of the statutory notices to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and at least 14 days notice given to members eligible to attend”.The PDP wondered Which impunity could be higher than the APC’s violation of its own constitution, adding that it is strange that the ruling party could be moralising on the principles of social justice whereas its actions against Nigerians are a complete departure from the norms.Continuing, the PDP said, “It is important for this spokesman of a failed party and his pack of incompetent members to reminisce on the needless pains and suffering they have inflicted on Nigerians rather than being jittery over the successful outcome of the PDP’s elective national convention.“Nigerians have come to discover that APC is a fraud, an organization of deceitful characters who have failed to keep a single of its countless promises made to the citizens.“It is no longer news that the nation is drifting under APC and the PDP has come to the rescue. We must therefore remind the APC that the era of deceit, trickery and scaremongering, which has been the hallmarks of their government, is gone and Nigerians are just waiting to kick them out come 2019”.