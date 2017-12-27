The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State on Tuesday described the All Progressives Congress, APC, led Federal Government is an abysmal failure.





The party said Nigerians were waiting to vote out the APC and its troubles in 2019 “because they don’t have the capacity and capabilities to run the affairs of the country.”





Delta State PDP Chairman, Olorogun Kingsley Esiso in a chat with journalists at his country home in Sapele said the APC Government had mismanaged the economy of country, stressing that “Nigerians are still very hungry inspite of the change promised Nigerians.”





Esiso stated that the APC did not wish the country well, stressing that, “In 2015, we bought rice for seven thousand naira, this year it is between eighteen and twenty thousand.





“I don’t know how we got there. People are sleeping in the filling stations. In fact, Nigerians are waiting for 2019 to come so that they can drive away the APC and their trouble. They don’t have anything good for Nigeria.





“APC is an abysmal failure. Any right thinking person who is still thinking of APC is simply not wishing Nigeria well.





“Nigerians are suffering when you say are out of recession, what the common man understands is that we are suffering and we are still hungry. People are still suffering.





“My position is this and I believe that is the position of most Nigerians. We are no longer saying that APC Government should develop this country because we already know they don’t have the capacity. We already know they don’t have the capability to develop this country.”