Alhaji Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa, Former governor of Kaduna State stated that the political Party in Power, APC, has nothing to offer Nigerians apart from hardship despite the promises they made during their campaign. He called the party ‘promise and failed’ party.Musa spoke to Journalists yesterday at the 54th National Executive Committee of the party in Kaduna State.He said : “As you are all aware, our nation today remains in a very sorry state despite all the lofty promises and flowery speeches made by the ruling government of All Progressive Congress, APC, at the inception of the administration in 2015.“The economy remains comatose, and in some sectors, particularly in industry and commerce, it is even getting worse. Monetary and fiscal management has continued to lack coherence and consistency, or even predictability and strategic planning.“Unemployment, particularly among the youths, who constitute the bulk of our population, has assumed critical proportions and is now, for all practical purposes, a national emergency.“Yet, this APC administration, which rode to power on the back of false promises to this generation of hapless young men and women, seems to have no answers to this ticking time bomb beyond slogans such as N-Power .“In the name of an anti-corruption campaign, the government has been consistently assaulting due process and the Rule of Law. Court orders are flagrantly disobeyed by the very institutions that should enforce them.“Basic democratic rights are being cynically abused. While talking glibly about fighting corruption, the government shamelessly looks askance where corruption is exposed within its own very ranks, closets and cocoons.“APC, both at the centre and the states it controls, has proved that it has little or nothing else to provide Nigerians other than further mass impoverishment, frustration and hardship.”