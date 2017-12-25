Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales has ordered the move of the country’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Last week, Guatemala was one of only nine nations to vote against a United Nations (UN) resolution urging America to reverse its recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.





In a Facebook post, Morales said the decision was taken after he had spoken with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.





On Sunday, Morales, in the post said: “Dear people of Guatemala, today I spoke with the prime minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu. We are talking about the excellent relations that we have had as nations since Guatemala supported the creation of the state of Israel.





“One of the most important topics was the return of the embassy of Guatemala to Jerusalem. So I inform you that I have instructed the chancellor to initiate the respective coordination so that it may be. God bless you.”





The status of Jerusalem goes to the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.





The Palestinians claim East Jerusalem as the capital of a future state and its final status is meant to be discussed in the latter stages of peace talks.





Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem has never been recognised internationally, and all countries currently maintain their embassies in Tel Aviv.





Recall that US President Donald Trump, earlier in December, recognized the city of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.





“I have determined that it is time to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. It’s the right thing to do”, Trump said from the White House.





Trump has also kicked off the process of moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, making good on a campaign promise dear to evangelical Christian and right-wing Jewish voters – as well as donors.





He said his decision marked the start of a “new approach” to solving the thorny conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.





Meanwhile, Trump has threatened to cut aid to nations that voted against the US at the UN.