The Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, has presented the 2018 budget estimate before the House of Assembly.

The projected budget size is One Trillion, Forty-six Billion, One Hundred and Twenty-one Million, One Hundred and Eighty-one Thousand, Six Hundred and Eighty Naira (N1,046,121).





The budget has a recurrent expenditure of N347bn and a capital expenditure of N699bn.





The N1.046 trillion budget is N254 billion less than Cross Rivers’ 2018 budget. The south-south state estimated N1.3 trillion; the highest by any Nigerian state.





The governor was still at the assembly complex in Alausa as of the time of filing this report.





The budget is tagged budget of progress and development.





Details later…