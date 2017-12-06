Governors from the Southern part of Nigeria under the auspices of Southern Governors Forum are meeting today in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The governors from the 3 geo-political zones of South West, South-South and South-East are meeting at the Oyo State Government house, Agodi in Ibadan.





An aide of Governor Abiola Ajimobi of the state confided in our correspondent that the meeting will have in attendance Governors from Southern states.





Though, the time of the meeting has not been made public, the delay it was learnt may not be unconnected with the ongoing 6th National Women Conference of the Oyo State Officials Wifes Association (OYSOWA) currently taking place at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.





The conference which currently has in attendance Wives of Governors of Osun, Serifat Aregbesola; Imo, Nkechi Rochas Okorocha; Nassarawa, Hajia Mairo Jumai Al-Mkura; Enugu; Ebonyi; Abia; Delta and former first ladies also had in attendance of Ex- Vice President of Zimbabwe, Mrs. Joice Mujuru and Ex-First lady of Liberia, Senator Jewel Howard-Taylor and women from all works of life.





Though, many were surprised with the arrival of Governor Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos State at the conference, the arrival of his counterparts from Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and Seriake Dickson of Balyesa prompted correspondent to approach a very close aide of the governor if the news of the Southern Governors Forum meeting was correct.





The aide who asked not to be named revealed that the Governors were on their way for the meeting billed to take place any moment from now.





He noted that the ongoing conference may be the reason the meeting is a little bit delayed.





He noted that other governors of other states from the South who were expected to arrive will be at the meeting.





He said, “What I can tell you is that Southern Governors are meeting today at Government House. Not Governors Office, Government House.





“I don’t know the time, maybe after they leave here.”