The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode has approved the sale of LAKE Rice for the yuletide season.


The Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Oluwatoyin Suarau, who disclosed this, assured residents that the present administration will continue to ensure adequate production and a fair distribution of the rice across the state.

Suarau added that the product will be made available to the masses at the various accredited centres in the state during the festive period and beyond.

