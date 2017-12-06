Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation, says it was high time the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government stopped criticising former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Amaechi the present administration should focus on achieving its campaign promises rather than dissipate energy on Jonathan.





The Minister spoke when he received the report of the Inter-Ministerial Committee for the finalisation of the Draft National Transport Policy (NTP) in Abuja.





The former Rivers governor also emphasised need to invest more in the technological aspect of transportation.





He said, “I agree with those who said we should stop criticising the last government and do our own. We need to leverage on what we know. People are shouting intermodal transport.





“I went to the new airport in Singapore and I didn’t find one person at the airport. As you walk in, technology takes over.





“They also said in the next few years, they would introduce driverless cars. We should also think outside the box about on how to improve our transport sector and think less about how the sun and moon affects the sector or building more bus stops.





“We should see how much investment we can put into ICT. Intelligence transportation should not be ignored.





“What assure Nigerians is that under the Buhari administration, we would do everything possible to ensure that we maximise the resources which accrues to each ministry.





“I also assure you that we would take the next step you want us to take. Usually, people take experts contribution for granted, but the fact is experts know better and if we don’t come to you, who would we go to?





“We will go through it and I will direct the Permanent Secretary to give a copy to the Minister of State for Aviation while I read a copy. Once we are through, and we share our views, we will take it to the cabinet for approval”.