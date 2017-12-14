Borno state Governor, Kashim Shettima has been accused of being the Boss of Boko-Haram and the leader of Chibok Girl’s by the former State Governor, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff.Sen Modu said that Shettima cannot walk the streets freely for fear of being lynched to death by people of the state. He said : “In Maiduguri, Governor Shettima cannot walk free on the streets, while Sheriff walks freely every day.‘’In Maiduguri, the citizens know that Shettima is the Boko Haram boss and the keeper of Chibok girls.’’Sheriff released a statement through his Special Adviser on Media, Adams Kolo on Wednesday. He said:“When the Chibok girls saga started, they made the President to believe that there was no abduction; that the Chibok girls were kidnapped by the governor of Borno State, ostensibly to embarrass the Jonathan administration and he believed that line of story.‘’I was in Chibok, my wife was in Chibok and there was a global outcry on the issue but Jonathan was in a world of his own, created by the clowns and also the misfits around him. I wasn’t invited to Abuja until nearly three weeks later and even when I was invited to Abuja, I was quiet thrilled that at last I was getting the attention of my leader.‘’I was asked to come along with Commissioner of Police, the Divisional Police Officer in Chibok, the Commissioner of Education, the Military Commander in Chibok and the Director of DSS in Borno.”