Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State will present the 2018 appropriation bill to the state House of Assembly, on Thursday.The bill sets for presentation at plenary at 1pm is expected to define the policy directions, expenditure patterns, expected sources and stream of revenues to fund government projects and services in the coming year.All ears will be open to hearing the performance and percentage of implementation of 2017 budget of N207.671 billion, targeted to be Internal Generated Revenue (IGR), driven.Bearing in mind that the 2018 budget is expected to be more than that of 2017, observers will be keen to know the allocations for the state electoral commission, Infrastructure, Agriculture, Education and Health, Human capital development, security among others.After the presentation, the appropriation bill is expected to immediately scale through the first reading.