A picture of Aisha, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, inside the tricycle better known as ‘Keke NAPEP’, is trending on social media.

She sat comfortably in the passengers’ corner and posed for photographs.





It’s not clear when the picture was taken but there are unconfirmed reports that it was during her visit to Katsina to inaugurate children and maternity clinic at the General Hospital, Daura, hometown of her husband.





Buhari, who is currently attending a summit in France, left Daura on Tuesday, the day his wife visited the town.