Aisha Yesufu, the convener of Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) campaign, has lashed out at former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar, over his presidential ambitions.





Atiku on Sunday confirmed that he was returning to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), after he resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).





Aisha, writing on her Twitter page, questioned the former vice-president’s integrity and character and claimed he was going back to his “vomit”.





She tweeted: “Haba @atiku is it by force? Dont integrity and character mean anything to you?





“How can you vomit and and go back to lick it?





“Is it by force to serve Nigerians?









“Anyway its your right to do what you want to and our right to do what we want to.





“Time for a Macron in Nigeria.”