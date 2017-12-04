A group of eminent Nigerians who met in Abuja, last week, on the plank of the Nigerian Intervention Movement, NIM, has vowed to shape the outcome of the 2019 elections and save the country from political brigandage and bad leadership.Also known as G-90, some of the leaders of the group, who facilitated the formation of NIM last Tuesday include; former President of NBA; Dr Olisa Agbakoba SAN; business mogul, Isyaku Rabiu; former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke; former presidential candidate and founder of Lagos Business School, Prof Pat Utomi; son of first Prime Minister of Nigeria, Dr Jhalil Tafawa Balewa; former Minister and youth mentor, Mr Frank Nweke, Jnr; Senator Ghada Abubakar; Dr Bisola Sodipo-Clark; Vice President of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Isa Aremu; Dr Kemi Jorge Oyewusi; former President of National Council of Women Society, Hajia Ramatu Dalhatu Musa; former Chairman of Inter Party Advisory Council, IPAC, Mallam Shittu Kabir; Dr Olu Usim Wilson; Dr Bolanle Onagoruwa; and Convener of Nigeria Political Summit Group, NPSG, Comrade Olawale Okunniyi, among others.To realise their quest, members of the according to Okunniyi, have set up interim structures, commenced nationwide mobilisation and will soon hold a national retreat.