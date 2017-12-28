Group Managing Director of NNPC, Maikanti Baru, says the lingering fuel scarcity will end this weekend.

The NNPC boss gave the assurance while speaking to newsmen after closing an illegal petrol depot in Abuja yesterday December 27th.





“I promise by weekend, most of the abrasions we’ve been noticing will disappear. You could see that we are winning the war. The fuel queues have significantly subsided in Abuja; In Lagos, they’ve almost become none existent and, of course, we are pushing it to the other cities as well as to the hinterlands” he said