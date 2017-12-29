In a statement by its Lagos spokesman, Prince Adelaja Adeoye, the party said it is shocked to receive the news of the bike accident involving the President’s son, Yusuf, saying the party, its leadership and members are praying for Yusuf’s quick recovery.
Urging all Nigerians to put away divisions and partisanship to support the first family at this challenging time, the party said it believes in politics without violence, and opposition must be issue-based at all times.
