The Aare Ona Kakanfo-designate, Otunba Gani Adams, on Thursday declared that the various challenges faced by the country would persist if the country was not restructured.Adams, who is also the national coordinator of the Odua Peoples Congress, said he believed in restructuring and would continue to support the call for a true federalism.He spoke with journalists during his visit to the leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, in Akure, the Ondo State capital.He said, “I believe that without restructuring, Nigeria cannot move forward. I have been listening to some people talking about constitutional review; what kind of review are they talking about? The constitution was written by 26 army officers and when you see that constitution, you will know that it is a fraud from the beginning.“The country was so lucky in 2014. Chief Olu Falae is the person that led us to represent the South-West at the national confab. We recommended 633 resolutions to move this country forward but I don’t know the body language of Mr. President that refused to implement the outcome of that conference.“We are giving them two options: we are not saying it is a must for them to implement the 2014 national conference; we say let us go back to the basics. We have the option of merging the 1960 with 1963 constitutions so that we can have true federation that can easily solve the problems of the country.”He said he visited the leaders of the Afenifere group to seek the advice of the elders of Yoruba land.“I am here to pay homage to them. You cannot get to a position (of Aare Ona Kakanfo) like this without visiting the Afenifere,” he said.Meanwhile, the Osun State Governor, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, has charged Adams not to use his new position to precipitate war but to promote regional integration.Aregbesola gave this admonition to Adams in Osogbo on Thursday when the new generalissimo visited him to invite him to his inauguration as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo on January 13.He also urged the new Aare Ona Kakanfo to use his office to unite the Yoruba race and to promote the culture and the interest the people.“War is a negative phenomenon; it is destructive, bitter, and cruel and it must therefore not be promoted by anyone. It must be condemned, rejected and discarded.“So, you are not the Aare Ona Kakanfo to seek war and you must not seek war. We are not therefore celebrating you as the war general to precipitate crisis but your own general must promote peace, harmony, love and collaboration among the Yoruba people.”Adams had earlier said he decided to invite Aregbesola because he was a genuine leader with great qualities.He said, “I am proud of you. I am proud to be associated with you. You have made us proud. You have been able to do much despite the harsh economic situation.”