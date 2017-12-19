Abdulsalami Abubakar, former Military Head of State on Monday paid President Muhammdu Buhari a visit at the presidential villa.The President’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Amad Basir announced the meeting via his twitter handle.However, the reason for the meeting was not disclosed as at the time of this report.Ahmad wrote “President@MBuhari this evening, received in audience former Head of State, H.E. Abdulsalam Abubakar in his residence at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.”‎Recall that Abdulsalami Abubakar, former Military Head of State, weeks ago begged Nigerians to support Buhari to maintain peace and harmony across the country.