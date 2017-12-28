The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Justice Sector Reforms, Mrs. Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu has revealed how the federal government plans to spend the $321 million stolen by late Head of State, Sani Abacha, which was recovered from Switzerland.

According to her, the funds will be spent on social development programmes.





Speaking in an interview with SUN Newspaper, Ibekaku-Nwagwu expressed the need for Civil Society Organisations and the media to monitor the use and also hold government accountable.





She said: “It is important that CSO and the Media should be able to have the capacity to continue to hold government accountable on all fronts.





“Recently, we attended the Global Forum on Assets Recovery in Washington D.C. And CSOs from Nigeria were part of government delegation where Nigeria signed an MoU with Switzerland and World Bank on the return of the $321 million.





“We urge the CSO and the Media to monitor the funds which Nigeria has agreed to invest in social development, particularly in the cash transfer programme that the president is ready to implement.”





She revealed that the cash transfer programme will be managed with the World Bank and CSO.





According to her, “the idea is that CSO will have all the information to be able to know who and who is benefiting from the funds, who and who are actually poor and who are benefiting.”