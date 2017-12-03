 2019: North East PDP leaders visit Atiku Abubakar | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
The North East Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders Sunady visited the former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, who resigned from All Progressive Congress (APP) on 24th of November.


Atiku on his Facebook page said he was glad to see the party returning to its roots. ‘Leaders from the North East PDP visited me and amongst other things, they reminded me of our shared history.


 I’m glad to see the party returning to its roots’ Atiku on his Facebook page also said he commended young Nigerians for protesting the injustices peacefully online, saying that buying a laptop to earn a living shouldn’t attract harassment.

Atiku asked the IG to take up the complaints of the young Nigerians seriously. ‘I also urge the National Assembly to look into these complaints, and address the human rights issues. Reforms are urgently needed.’ ‘I commend our young people for protesting these injustices peacefully online, and encourage the IG of @PoliceNG to take these complaints seriously’.

‘I also urge the National Assembly to look into these complaints, and address the human rights issues. Reforms are urgently needed.’ ‘Everyday, we encourage our young people to become entrepreneurs. Buying a laptop to earn a living shouldn’t attract harassment.’

