The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Caretaker Committee, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has hinted that he will seek the 2019 Presidential ticket of the party.





Makarfi gave the hint in an interview published in the current edition of The Interview Magazine.





Makarfi said, “By the time I leave as a caretaker committee chairman on December 9 or 10, there will still be 10 months to the party primaries.





“By any law or the party’s guidelines, I’m not excluded.”





He further said that Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose’s declaration of interest in the party’s presidential ticket, “is uncalled for and unhealthy.”





“We are expecting a harvest of defections from the APC. Wait a bit and you will see the influx of people into the PDP,”‎ he added.