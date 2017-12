The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, has revealed his first assignment ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Secondus, while appealing to all those that contested and lost at the convention not to feel bad, said his first move will bring everyone together.





He said he has thrown the party gate open for all, adding that there was no victor and no vanquished.





Secondus said these at the national headquarters of the party in Abuja on Monday when he and members of the National Working Committee assumed office.





He said, “By the special grace of God, elections have come and gone and I declare to you that there is no victor, no vanquished.





“Our first assignment will be to bring all and sundry together, that is reconciliation.





“We reassure leaders of our party especially those who contested this election. We have already started work and by the grace of God, it will be productive.





“We promise to rebuild the party to regain the lost grounds. That will start today.





“As I walked in through the gate, it was symbolic. I asked that the gate be thrown open.