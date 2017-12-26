The All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, has provided reasons Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State will not be contesting against President Muhammadu Buhari come 2019 presidential election.

Speaking to Daily Trust, the National Chairman of APGA, Dr Victor Oye, said that Obiano was not contesting the 2019 presidential poll because the party was targeting to win the remaining South-east states.





He said that the recent reports linking Obiano to 2019 presidential campaign were fallacious and designed to pitch him against his admirers and scuttle his administration.





He said, “That is ridiculous. The governor holds his colleagues and, indeed, any other person for that matter in high esteem. For the whole period I have known the governor he has never been associated with vainglory, undignified utterances or uncouth words.





“There was no time the governor told anybody, dead or alive, that he would want to run for the presidency.”





He said being the national chairman of the party, he should have known about such an ambition before it would be made public.





He stressed that the party’s support for President Muhammadu Buhari was “because of the urgent need to work collectively to heal the wounds of the nation and build an egalitarian and just society for the present and future generations.”