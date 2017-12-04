Former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Kaduna State, Alhaji Yaro Makama has dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and returned to the PDP.

Makama decamped to the APC prior to the 2015 general election.





The former PDP chieftain and over 1000 of his supporters will return to the party following former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar’s footsteps.





Makama returned to the PDP, along with his followers at the weekend in Kaduna.





He was welcomed back to the party at a ceremony attended by top leaders of the PDP, including the interim National Chairman of the party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi and the Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Walid Jibrin, among several others.





Speaking during the occasion, the decampee said he made a grave mistake by joining the APC in 2015.





Makama who spoke in Hausa language, said the APC has failed Nigerians, declaring that the time had come to “change the change.”





He said he joined the party, “thinking it would address the numerous problems confronting Nigerians” but regretted that over two years since its assumption of power, Nigerians were plunged into untold hardship.”





He further condemned the dismissal of teachers and Local Government workers in Kaduna State, alleging that Governor Nasir el-Rufai was implementing anti-people programmes.





He then advised Governor Nasir El-Rufai to start packing his belongings from the Government House, as the people will not vote him again in 2019.









He added, “The APC has brought much suffering to Nigerians, in Kaduna State, the teachers are crying, local government workers are suffering and traditional institutions are ridiculed.





“The school feeding program is in comatose, in fact, nothing is working in the state, so we must change the change.”





Makama was the Chairman of PDP in Kaduna State for eight years when Makarfi was governor.