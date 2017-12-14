Major streets of Abuja were on Thursday adorned with campaign posters endorsing President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for reelection in 2019.

The posters were pasted on structures located on major streets as well as bus shelters.





The posters also has the picture of "Comrade Felix Ubokan", with the words: " We endorse you for 2019: Courtesy: Niger Delta Youths, Women and Security Movement For Buhari/Osinbajo".





The posters are coming less than 24 hours after a former governor of Lagos state, Bola Tinubu, said he had ”absolute confidence and was exceedingly proud of the excellent job, Professor Osinbajo is doing as Vice President of Nigeria.”

Mr. Tinubu's statement was in reaction to speculation that he may be picked by Mr. Buhari as his running mate in 2019.





The APC national leader said a report to that effect by SUN newspaper is a "classic case of utterly and irredeemably-fake news".





Mr. Osinbajo has so far not made any comment regarding the 2019 election or his fate if the president chooses to seek re-election.





That, however, is not the case with Mr. Buhari. He has so far tacitly shown on two occasions that he may be seeking reelection in 2019.

Addressing a group of Nigerians resident in Cote D' Ivoire two weeks ago, Mr. Buhari said he arrived the meeting late because he had to wait for the two governors in his entourage, Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom and Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi states.





"This is why I came along with them so that when we are going to meet you, when you are going to meet the rest of Nigerians, if you tell them that their governors were in the company of the president, I think that will be another vote for me in the future," Mr. Buhari said.





Mr. Tinubu also accompanied him on that trip.





Mr. Buhari while in Kano last week also revealed that he may re-contest.





At a State Banquet in his honour, the president said, “I know the elections (2019). If they are to be free and fair, if it is a question of numbers, if it is a question of allowing people to make their choice, then I think the people of Kano are in my pocket.”





”I am overwhelmed by the reception the people of Kano offered to me. This has indicated that I can still win an election in Kano. The people of Kano are aware of the tremendous job we did on security and agriculture.”