The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Ifeatu Obi-Okoye, on Tuesday said the party must field a presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections.He said the party would not make the mistakes of the past where it did not present any presidential candidates in past elections.Obi-Okoye spoke with our correspondent in Awka, the Anambra State capital.Stating that the National Working Committee of APGA had not micro-zoned its presidential slot to any part of the country, Obi-Okoye said the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, was top in the party’s consideration for the ticket.He said, “We have not zoned our presidential candidate to any part of the country. But since APGA is seen as a political party with Igbo interest, it’s natural that we may look for a presidential candidate within.“His Excellency, the executive governor of Anambra State has distinguished himself as a great party man with great achievements; so he is one of our best for the 2019 presidential race.“But one thing is clear, we must field a presidential candidate in 2019. We won’t make the mistake of the past.